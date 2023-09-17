KARACHI – The 3rd edition of Talented Pakistani Awards, an annual celebration of music, fashion, TV and cinema, takes place in Karachi with senior performers in attendance.

Pakistan Observer remained a media partner of grand event befitting of the award show.

Jury head Faisal Zahid Malik, special Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad Baloch, former member NA Advocate Qadir Khan Mandukhel, Chanzeb Khan Swati, Naeem Abbasi, Hameed Bhutto were present during the ceremony 3rd Talented Pakistani Awards.

Event Organizers Imran Malik and Jaya Ali warmly welcomed the guests. Famous actors of the country Babar Abbasi, Saleem Javed, Rauf Lala, Yahya Hussaini, Saleem Meraj, and Khawar Hassan participated in the awards.

As always, important and prominent personalities participated in this award and more than fifty artists and people associated with political, social, and various fields were recognized with awards for their achievements.