Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted partly cloudy to cloudy weather and intermittent rains for the twin cities and parts of Pakistan during the next couple of days.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, partly cloudy weather is expected most upper parts of the country on Sunday evening/night.

However, windstorm/rain-thunderstorm is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir with isolated heavy falls, snowfall over high mountains and hailstorm in plain areas during the period.

Similar weather conditions are likely to persist on Monday and Tuesday.

Moderate to heavy falls may increase water flows in local nullahs/streams and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra & Abbottabad from Sunday to Tuesday.

In Islamabad, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 28-30 degrees Celsius on Monday and Tuesday.

In Rawalpindi, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 29-31 C on Monday and 28-30 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, rain-thunderstorm occurred in upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm):

Punjab: Lahore (Qartaba Chowk 112, Gulshan e Ravi 91, Airport, Pani Wala Talab 83, Iqbal Town 82, Lakshmi Chowk 77, Samanabad 70, City 59, Gulberg 43, Nishtar Town, Upper all 42, Mughalpura 39, Johar Town 35, Tajpura 22, Farrukhabad 20, Chowk Nakhuda 17), Narowal 63, Chakwal 51, Sialkot (City 19, Airport 15), Gujrat, Hafizabad 15, Mandi Bahauddin 14, Kasur, Mangla 12, Gujranwala 11, Jhelum 06, Murree 02

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 17, Bannu 13, Saidu Sharif 07, Parachinar 03, Dir 02, Cherat 01

Kashmir: Kotli 5, Muzaffarabad City, Rawalakot 02

Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 03

Dry weather prevailed elsewhere in the country.

Sibi, Dadu and Shaheed Benazirabad remained the hottest places in the country where mercury rose as high as 40 C.

In Islamabad, maximum temperature was recorded at 23 C.

Relative humidity during the morning was recorded at 86 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, maximum temperature was recorded at 23 C.

Relative humidity during the morning was recorded at 78 per cent.