Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more rains for Lahore and parts of Punjab on Sunday evening/night and the following two days.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, windstorm/rain-thunderstorm is expected in Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Okara, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Sargodha, Khushab, Noorpurthal, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Sahiwal and Bahawalnagar on Sunday evening/night.

Isolated heavy falls and hailstorm are likely in Pothohar region, Murree, Galiyat, MB Din, Gujrat and Hafizabad.

Partly cloudy weather is expected elsewhere in the province.

On Monday, windstorm/rain-thunderstorm is expected in Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Okara, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Sargodha, Khushab, Noorpurthal, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Sahiwal and Bahawalnagar.

Isolated heavy falls and hailstorm are likely in Pothohar region, Murree, Galiyat, MB Din, Gujrat, Lahore, Kasur, Sialkot, Narowal and Hafizabad.

Rain wind-thunderstorm is also likely in Layyah, Bhakkar, D G Khan, Multan, Rajanpur and Rahim Yar Khan during evening/night.

In Lahore, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 32-34 degrees Celsius on Monday and 31-33 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, rain-thunderstorm occurred at scattered places of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm):

Lahore (Qartaba Chowk 112, Gulshan e Ravi 91, Airport, Pani Wala Talab 83, Iqbal Town 82, Lakshmi Chowk 77, Samanabad 70, City 59, Gulberg 43, Nishtar Town, Upper all 42, Mughalpura 39, Johar Town 35, Tajpura 22, Farrukhabad 20, Chowk Nakhuda 17), Narowal 63, Chakwal 51, Sialkot (City 19, Airport 15), Gujrat, Hafizabad 15, Mandi Bahauddin 14, Kasur, Mangla 12, Gujranwala 11, Jhelum 06, Murree 02

Dry weather prevailed elsewhere in the province.

Sahiwal, Bahawalpur and D G Khan remained the hottest places in the province where mercury rose as high as 35 C.

In Lahore, maximum temperature was recorded at 30 C.

Relative humidity during the morning was recorded at 59 per cent.