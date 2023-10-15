Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast significant rains for Peshawar and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next couple of days.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, partly cloudy weather is expected in upper districts of the province on Sunday evening/night.

Windstorm/rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over high mountains is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Khyber, Mohmand, Bajaur, Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Kurram, Kohat, Hangu, Orakzai, Bannu, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Waziristan and Dera Ismail Khan.

Isolated heavy falls are likely in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Bunner, Manshera and Abbottabad and hailstorm in plain areas.

On Monday, windstorm/rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over high mountains is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Khyber, Mohmand, Bajaur, Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Kurram, Kohat, Hangu, Orakzai, Bannu, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Waziristan and Dera Ismail Khan.

Isolated heavy falls are likely in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Bunner, Manshera and Abbottabad.

In Peshawar, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 32-34 degrees Celsius on Monday and Tuesday.

Meanwhile, rain-thunderstorm occurred at scattered places of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm):

Malam Jabba 17, Bannu 13, Saidu Sharif 07, Parachinar 03, Dir 02, Cherat 01

Dry weather prevailed elsewhere in the province.

Dera Ismail Khan remained the hottest place in the province where mercury rose as high as 33 C.

In Peshawar, maximum temperature was recorded at 27 C.

Relative humidity during the morning was recorded at 90 per cent.