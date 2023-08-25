ISLAMABAD – Additional District and Session Judge Humayun Dilawar who convicted former prime minister, PTI chief in the corruption case, was removed from his post by the Islamabad High Court and was made Officer on Special Duty (OSD).

In a notification, IHC directed judge Dilawar to report to Islamabad High Court as the lower court jurist will join his new assignment.

While he was the Additional District and Session Judge in Islamabad, he slapped the PTI chief with a five-year disqualification and three-year prison term in the Toshakhana criminal case.

Judge Humayun Dilawar has been transferred to newly created post !! 🚨🚨#HumayunDilawar pic.twitter.com/7e3xBPLUZJ — Haseeb Ahmed 🇵🇰 (@JaanbazHaseeb) August 25, 2023

The development comes weeks after Dilawar sentenced PTI chief Imran Khan to three years in prison and then he departed to the United Kingdom for training.

In recent proceedings, the country’s top court pointed out ‘flaws’ in Humayun’s judgment against Imran Khan that led to his sentencing and imprisonment.

This is a developing story, and will be updated later…