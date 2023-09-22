LAHORE – If a citizen wants to purchase or transport a vehicle he/she needs to make sure that vehicle is not stolen and registered on the name of original owner.

The government of Punjab has launched hassle free system to facilitate people as they can conduct the vehicle verification online by using the CNIC number or registration number of the vehicle.

Online Vehicle Verification by CNIC

For this, people needs to go to the official website of Punjab’s excise and taxation department: https://excise.gos.pk/vehicle/vehicle_search_by_cnic

Here you will see two options four wheeler and two wheeler. Select the relevant option and add the CNIC number of the owner and click search to get details of vehicles registered against this CNIC.

Online Verification by Vehicle Number

For this, you need to visit this page https://mtmis.excise.punjab.gov.pk/ of excise and taxation department. Here you need to enter the valid number of vehicle to find the results about owner of the vehicle.

Vehicle Verification from Police

People can visit any nearby Police Khidmat Markaz to check if the vehicle they are purchasing has criminal record in any police station across Punjab.

Required Documents:

Original and copy of applicant’s CNIC

Original documents of vehicle

Copy of vehicle owner’s CNIC

Copy of NOC if vehicle is on the name of bank or company

Copy of TP Message if the vehicle is recovered in criminal case and SUPARDARI duly verified by the court

Processing Fee:

Motor Cycle: 500 Rs.

Other vehicles: 2000 Rs.

Turn Around Time:

Around 40 minutes, on spot verification