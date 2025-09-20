Chief Minister Green Tractor Scheme Latest Update 2025

LAHORE – Good news for Punjab’s farming community as Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz launched second phase of the High-Power Green Tractor Programme, personally calling selected winners as 9,500 tractors were allotted in a highly anticipated draw.

During ceremony, Secretary of Agriculture briefed the CM on the scheme, explaining that farmers owning seven acres or more are eligible for tractors ranging from 75 to 125 horsepower, with a generous Rs1 million subsidy for high-power models. The overall programme will distribute 20,000 tractors, including 10,000 medium-power models (50–65 horsepower) subsidized at half million each.

The response was overwhelming, with 734,000 farmers applying, of which 282,000 qualified for the draw. Nearly 98% of applicants opted for locally manufactured tractors, highlighting strong support for domestic models.

Adding a personal touch, CM Maryam Nawaz called several lucky winners, including Mohammed Ashiq from Kasur, to share the good news. In a friendly exchange, she said, “Ki haal ae? Tusi tractor waste apply kita si. Tuhanu mubarakbad waste phone kita ae” (How are you? You had applied for a tractor. I called to congratulate you).

Raja Riffat Abbas from Attock received the first tractor, while Nuzhat Parveen and Mian Naseer were also among the early beneficiaries. The Chief Minister emphasized that the initiative demonstrates her government’s commitment to modernizing Punjab’s agriculture and providing farmers with practical, cost-effective tools to boost productivity.

The programme not only promises to transform farming in Punjab but also underscores the government’s dedication to supporting farmers directly, with modern machinery and generous subsidies ensuring a brighter future for the province’s agricultural sector.