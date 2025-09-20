Chaudhry Shujaat’s appointment as Bodybuilding Fed. chief sparks social media frenzy

LAHORE – Senior politician and Q-League leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has been appointed chairman of Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation, sparking wave of reactions across social media.

The announcement came during a meeting at Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s residence in Lahore, where Federation President Muhammad Tariq Hassan and Secretary Sohail Anwar officially confirmed his appointment.

During the event, Chaudhry Shujaat extended congratulations to Tariq Hassan and Sohail Anwar for Pakistan’s historic feat of winning five gold medals at the Asian Bodybuilding Championship—a milestone achievement for the country. He hailed national athletes as true heroes and emphasized that their encouragement and support are vital at this stage.

Tariq Hassan praised former PM’s services and expressed confidence that Chaudhry Shujaat’s leadership would not only elevate bodybuilding in Pakistan but also address financial challenges faced by athletes. General Secretary Sohail Anwar added that the appointment could signal the start of a new era for the sport in the country.

The news quickly went viral online, drawing a flood of humorous and incredulous reactions. Many social media users highlighted Chaudhry Shujaat’s advanced age and prolonged illness, questioning how someone in his condition could effectively manage the bodybuilding sector.

Despite the lighthearted criticism online, officials expressed optimism that Chaudhry Shujaat’s stature and experience would bring renewed attention and support to bodybuilding, potentially inspiring a new generation of athletes.