Aman 2025: Multinational Naval Drill concludes with stunning display of ‘Unity for Peace’

KARACHI – Pakistan hosted record international participation at latest naval drill AMAN 2025, reaffirming commitment to maritime peace in the region.

The month edition of the Multinational Exercise Aman 2025 came to a successful close in the Northern Arabian Sea, marked by a spectacular International Fleet Review hosted by the Pakistan Navy. The event witnessed participation from nearly 60 countries, with naval warships, aircraft, marines, special operations forces, and numerous observers showcasing global cooperation in maritime security.

The highlight of the event was the impressive “Aman Formation” display, where warships from Pakistan and participating nations came together to symbolize unity for peace. The formation demonstrated a shared commitment to maintaining security and stability in the region’s seas.

Aman Drills 2025

The Chief of Army Staff, General Syed Asim Munir, was the chief guest for the ceremony, underscoring the theme of the exercise, “United for Peace.” During his visit to the Pakistan Navy Ship Moawin, General Munir was welcomed by the Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf. The ceremony was attended by key political and military leaders, including the Governor and Chief Minister of Sindh, the Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, along with ambassadors, high commissioners, and senior naval officials from various participating nations.

General Munir observed several operational exercises during the event, including a dynamic flypast by aircraft from the Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force, and the participating foreign air forces. Following the flyover, the naval vessels performed the traditional “Man and Cheer Ship” ceremony, honoring naval traditions.

The exercise concluded with the formation of the symbolic Aman Formation, emphasizing the collective resolve for enhanced maritime security. General Munir praised the Pakistan Navy for successfully organizing Aman 2025 and acknowledged the crucial role of global naval cooperation in ensuring safe and secure seas.

He highlighted the importance of Aman 2025, noting its emergence as a significant platform for uniting maritime powers worldwide under the shared vision of “Safe Seas, Prosperous Future.” The first-ever Aman Dialogue, held alongside the exercise, provided a unique opportunity for global naval leaders to engage in constructive discussions on maritime challenges.

Aman 2025 reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to promoting peace and stability in the region through mutual cooperation among naval forces across the world.