Ministry, NACAG sign agreement

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination signed the Nitric Acid Climate Action Group (NACAG) Statement of Undertaking (SoU), committing to reduce N2O emissions in the country’s nitric acid industry.

During the signing ceremony in Islamabad, attended by Ms. Janine Rohwer, First Secretary at the German Embassy, and Mr. Wolfgang Hesse, Coordinator for Energy, Climate Change and Just Transition at GIZ Pakistan, Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Ms. RominaKhurshidAlam confirmed Government of Pakistan’s intention to implement policies to minimize N2O emissions from nitric acid production in the long term.

Following this decision by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Fatima Fertilizers Multan Plant has become eligible for support from the NACAG Secretariat to install catalysts for mitigating N2O emissions and measuring technology in its production facilities.

The emission reduction potential in this sector in Pakistan amounts to ~1.86 million tons of CO2eq per year.

Ms. Janine Rohwer stated that the signing of this commitment highlights the power of international cooperation in tackling greenhouse gas emissions and building a greener, more sustainable future.

Ms. Aisha Moriani, Secretary at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination implied on the importance of the project, and how it is setting a new example on good collaboration between public and private partnership to contribute to GHG emissions mitigation The Ministry of Climate Change commended Fatima Fertilizer as a leader in their commitment to climate action.

Mr. Wolfgang Hesse, Coordinator for Energy, Climate Change and Just Transition at GIZ, which is the global implementing agency for NACAG, reiterated their commitment to providing the necessary technical expertise and capacity-building support for NACAG’s success.