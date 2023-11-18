If you want to travel to Portugal for tourism for less than ninety (90) days, you will require to apply for a Schengen visa.

The Schengen Visa is an authorisation issued by a Member State for the purpose of an airport stopover, transit or intention to stay for a short time in the territory of one or more Member States, allowing its holder to present himself at the external border, however, not guaranteed, the respective entry into the Schengen area, which will be decided by the border authorities on arrival.\

Required Documents for Portugal Schengen Visit Visa

Portugal Schengen Visa Fees from Pakistan

The general fee for Schengen visit visa stands at 80 Euros.

For each visa application, a fee is paid, which refers only to the processing of the visa application and does not imply the issuance of a visa or refund of the amount charged in case of refusal.

Minimum Bank Statement for Portugal Schengen Visit Visa from Pakistan

Following is the minimum daily required amount for bearing expense of stay in Portugal. An applicant is required to show the amount which is enough for the days he/she intends to spend there:

Country Daily Required Amount Portugal 75 Euros

As of November 18, 2023, one Euro is equal to Rs306. It means you need to have around Rs688,500 in your bank account if your stay is for 30 days in Portugal.