Karachi: The Sindh government has categorically rejected claims of filing an appeal in the Supreme Court against military court trials for ordinary citizens.

Abdul Rashid Channa, the spokesperson of the Sindh chief minister, issued this statement.

The denial comes in response to earlier reports suggesting that the Sindh government had indeed submitted an appeal in the Supreme Court challenging the constitutional validity of trials for civilians under the Pakistan Army Act of 1952.

The appeal, filed by the Chief Secretary of Sindh, questions the admissibility of requests under Article 184(3) of the Constitution regarding challenges to the Army Act. The appeal contended that the decision to declare certain sections of the law as void contradicts the stance taken by previous individuals summoned by the Supreme Court in similar matters.

The background to this legal dispute revolves around events following the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, where attacks on military installations occurred on May 9. The appeal argues that these attacks were intended to undermine the morale of the armed forces, creating internal discord and weakening command and control.

The document asserts that, as a result of the attacks, military installations suffered significant damage, and both military personnel and civilians sustained injuries. While acknowledging the right to peaceful demonstrations, the appeal emphasizes that the Constitution does not grant the right to resort to violence, destroy military and sensitive installations, buildings, or cause harm.

According to the appeal, the police have registered FIRs against suspected individuals, and those accused have been taken into custody in accordance with the law.