LAHORE- U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome on Saturday called on PML-N Supremo and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif at his residence in Jati Umrah.

The both sides the mutual cooperation and bilateral issues, underscoring the significance of enhancing bilateral ties.

The statement also outlined that the talks delved into the political and economic landscape of Pakistan, with Nawaz Sharif expressing optimism that the public would once again support the Muslim League-N in the upcoming elections.

According to the PML-N statement, the meeting addressed trade, economic matters, climate change, and regional peace and stability. Nawaz Sharif brought up the matter of the Israeli military’s involvement in the killing of innocent Palestinians, stressing the urgency of an immediate ceasefire and the provision of humanitarian and medical assistance.

پاکستان مسلم لیگ (ن) کے قائد محمد نوازشریف سے امریکی سفیر ڈونلڈ بلوم کی ملاقات لاہور: 18 نومبر پاکستان مسلم لیگ (ن) کے قائد محمد نواز شریف سے امریکی سفیر ڈونلڈ بلوم نے ملاقات کی۔ محمد نواز شریف نے پاکستان اور امریکہ کے درمیان تعلقات کی اہمیت پر زور دیا۔ قائد مسلم لیگ (ن) نے… pic.twitter.com/rOPh6cZ2OJ — PMLN (@pmln_org) November 18, 2023

It is important to note that two days prior, Nawaz Sharif had a meeting with British Ambassador Jane Marriot where discussions centered on improving trade, investment, and mutual relations between the two countries.

During that interaction, Nawaz Sharif highlighted Britain as Pakistan’s largest trading partner in Europe and expressed concern over reduction in Overseas Development Assistance (ODA) and asked the diplomat to play her role for increase in the development aid.

Nawaz Sharif also appealed to the British government to play a positive role in ensuring an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.