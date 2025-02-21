Military as an essential element of national power

THE international nation-state system is based on anarchy, where each state must ensure its security independently.

From the perspective of Westphalia, two key characteristics define a nation-state: no internal parallel and no external superior (supra-state) above the state.

In international politics, the national power of a state is considered the hallmark for determining its status.

The national power of any state relies on the combination of many elements and factors, collectively known as the elements of national power.

Among these, the military is regarded as the most significant and unquestionable factor.

Traditionally, Pakistan’s military has served as a strong pillar of national power.

In this context, the Pakistani military has faced numerous challenges in defeating the aggressive designs of rival powers at both regional and international levels.

In order to demonstrate its desired power potential, the military needs the support of the masses of Pakistan. Customarily, the masses of Pakistan respected and loved the military for its effective role in all wars and while combating the non-traditional security threats and challenges especially in combating terrorism. The well-planned defamation campaign against Pakistani Military by some political forces and non-state actors is an attempt to create a split among masses and military. These groups make use of mainstream as well as the social media for their disinformation campaigns to defame and politicize the military and its premium intelligence agency; Inter-Services-Intelligence (ISI). It appears that this politicization of the Pakistani Military is part of a larger agenda which may prove very dangerous against this most organized, highly professional, most popular and most loved institution of Pakistan.

Domestically, defamation and the politicization of Pak Army aims at relegation of the love and respect, the men in uniform have been receiving from the masses. The Pakistani military draws its strength from the masses of Pakistan. This intimate bond and devoted connection is the real area of concern for the rival power(s) of Pakistan. The foes of Pakistan, therefore, have chosen to target this intimate relationship in phase one of their larger anti-Pakistan agenda. During this phase, the planners would like to create differences between masses and military through indirect strategy of defamation while negatively agitating the sentiments of masses and creating abhorrence against the institution of Pak Army.

Indeed, no external power can succeed in overpowering Pakistan in the presence of a very strong and highly professional military which enjoys the unswerving, resilient and dedicated support from the people of Pakistan. The enemies of Pakistan had tried it many a time, last being the global war against terrorism. The intimacy and strong association between the Pakistani military and the masses enabled the former to combat, defeat and dig out the roots of this internationally sponsored terrorism against the state and society of Pakistan. Nevertheless, the brave defence forces of Pakistan crushed these terrorists and their backers and abettors. This annoyed the planners and compelled them to diversify their strategies against Pakistan.

A critical analysis of war against terrorism would reveal that it was an internationally sponsored campaign against Pakistan and its highly professional military. At the domestic front, the Pakistani military had to confront many zones of conflict: the sub-nationalist in Balochistan, the hardliners and so-called religious groups like TTP in former FATA, KP and the rest of the country. There were many other splinter groups that attacked directly and indirectly while supporting the TTP agenda. Besides, the militants from Afghanistan who frequently attack along Pak-Afghan border on military posts. Despite Taliban rule since August 2021, terrorist outfits like TTP, the sub-nationalists are still using Afghan soil for terrorist attacks against Pakistan.

While debating the external dimension of targeting Pakistan and its military, it appears that after having failed in their strategies and efforts of weakening the Pakistani Military through direct approach, the international spying networks have adopted an indirect strategy to weaken the Pakistani military. They assume that after weakening the military, there will be no force to resist the international and regional forces to ruin Pakistan, the way it happened with Iraq and Libya. Defamation and politicization of Pakistani Military is an indirect approach to devastate Pakistan in a future scenario. Under such a scenario, Pakistani masses especially the youth have a key role to play. The youth of Pakistan need to be geared up to counter the strategies of the rival forces against Pakistan.

In the same context, Army Chief, General Asim Munir, has been meeting with people from all walks of life. On February 12, 2025, during his meeting with the students of various universities and colleges from across the country, Gen Asim Munir especially deliberated over the emerging challenges facing the state and society of Pakistan. He particularly focused on the implications of the external environment on the security and stability of Pakistan. Pakistani nationality (Pakistaniat) is the most needed aspect, Pakistani youth need to pursue with a clear motive. Pakistani youth has great potential to become future leaders of the country. With Pakistaniat in their minds, there is a need to create a sense of pride in the history of Pakistan, its culture and value – as a key element in their intellectual and personal development.

— The writer is Professor of Politics and IR at International Islamic University, Islamabad.

([email protected])