Balochistan: Heart of Pakistan

The challenges: grievances and external influences: (1) Political exclusion: Balochistan has long sought greater political autonomy.

Many Baloch nationalists believe that the province should have more control over its affairs, particularly its resources.

The centralization of power in Islamabad has often alienated the province, though this has been greatly addressed by the 18th Amendment (2010) in the Constitution of Pakistan, by which Balochistan has been granted greater autonomy in the province, addressing long-standing demands for provincial control over resources and governance.

It transferred key subjects like health, education, agriculture and minerals from the federal government to the province, allowing Balochistan to manage its development.

A major impact is on natural resources, as the amendment has given provinces a greater share in revenues from local oil, gas and minerals.

Additionally, Balochistan’s share in the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award has increased, improving financial resources for infrastructure and social programs. However, despite these gains, challenges like governance, capacity, security concerns and efficient resource management continue to affect the province’s ability to fully benefit from this autonomy. Ironically since Balochistan and its provincial capital Quetta have not been developed as other provinces and their capitals, most of the people who matter in Balochistan are generally found in Karachi, Lahore or Islamabad.

Similarly, key personalities at the helm of affairs in Islamabad whenever go to Balochistan, like prefer a day trip or at max an overnight stay, whereas keeping in view the peculiar security situation, they need to devote more time to Balochistan. The special security situation in Balochistan requires special measures to address it wholeheartedly and comprehensively. (2) Economic Marginalization: Despite Balochistan’s wealth in natural resources, the local population has seen little benefit. The region remains underdeveloped, with limited access to basic services like healthcare, education, industries, job availability and infrastructure. The Baloch people feel that the federal government and external investors are exploiting their resources without adequately compensating the local population. (3) Unequal Distribution of Resources and Perceived Sense of Deprivation: Balochistan, despite being Pakistan’s largest and resource-rich province, faces unequal distribution of resources and a deep-rooted sense of deprivation among its people. Although it contributes significantly to national energy and mineral wealth, including natural gas, copper, gold, and coal, it remains Pakistan’s least developed region, with poor infrastructure, low literacy rate, and inadequate healthcare facilities.

Many locals feel that revenues from natural resources are unfairly controlled by the federal government, with minimal reinvestment in provincial development. The lack of employment opportunities, political marginalization and security concerns further fuel grievances. Though various law enforcement agencies and intelligence organizations are doing their best to bring normality to the security situation of the province, they lack proper coordination and operate under different umbrellas. There is a need to create synergy in the efforts of police, Frontier Corps, Army and intelligence agencies operating in Balochistan by placing them operationally under one command or authority till the security situation is fully stabilized.

(4). External Factors: The geopolitics of the region has also played a role in the insurgency and present state of affairs in Balochistan. Baloch separatist movements have been allegedly supported by external actors, particularly by neighboring countries like India operating from its safe havens in Afghanistan with the support of the current Afghan government and in addition covert financial support of some regional and extra-regional countries, which some in Pakistan believe seeks to destabilize the region to counter CPEC and other strategic projects.

During my stay in Balochistan in one of our formal meetings with Commander ISAF/NATO and Afghan Military Commanders of the time admitted that there are Baloch miscreant camps present in and around Kandahar, fuelling the insurgency-like situation in Balochistan. The establishment and presence of the Indian Consulate in Kandahar province close to our Chaman border area highlight the Indian interest and involvement in Balochistan. A recent UN Security Council report about the presence of over two dozen terrorist groups in Afghanistan having substantial financial support in millions of dollars and their operations in Pakistan have stamped Pakistan’s genuine security concern and the gravity and complexity of the security situation in this part of the world.

Way forward: Stabilizing and prosperous Balochistan: Achieving long-term stability and prosperity in Balochistan requires a multifaceted approach that addresses both the economic and political grievances of the local population while promoting inclusive development and also ensuring zero tolerance for any anti-state activity. Some of the key steps being suggested for the way forward include:

1- Political Reconciliation: Addressing the political grievances of the Baloch people is crucial for long-term stability. The federal government must engage in meaningful dialogue with Baloch nationalist groups and political leaders to ensure greater political autonomy and representation for the province. Devolution of power through the 18th Amendment to the Constitution of Pakistan has provided some autonomy to provinces, but more needs to be done to ensure that Balochistan has a stronger voice in national decision-making.

2- Economic Empowerment: Balochistan’s rich natural resources must be harnessed for the benefit of its people. The provincial and federal governments should work together to ensure that revenues from natural gas, minerals and other resources are reinvested in the province’s infrastructure, education and healthcare. Local communities should be given a stake in the development of major projects, such as CPEC, Gwadar Port, Saindak and Riko Diq through employment opportunities, revenue-sharing agreements, training programs and development of local communities.

3- Inclusive Development: The development of infrastructure in Balochistan, such as roads, schools, hospitals and electricity, is essential for improving the quality of life in the province. Special focus should be given to rural and remote areas, which have been particularly neglected. Developing Balochistan’s human capital through education and vocational training is key to empowering the youth and creating opportunities within the province.

4- Security and Rule of Law: While economic and political measures are essential, ensuring security in Balochistan remains critical. A balanced approach involving security forces and local law enforcement, alongside efforts to win the hearts and minds of the local population is needed. Genuine human rights abuses must be addressed to prevent further alienation of the people, and steps should be taken to rehabilitate insurgents willing to renounce violence.

5- Creation of a Joint Civil Armed Forces Command at the Federal Level (JCAFC): Creating a Joint Civil Armed Forces Command at the federal level and placing CAFs of all provinces and police under this command may be made. It will yield better results in terms of centralized command and control and decentralized execution aspects and also ensure judicious and effective use of resources and synergy among its elements.

6- Uniform Rule of Law: To ensure uniform rule of law and maintain effective law and order in Balochistan, all B areas may again immediately be made A areas. In addition, measures like taking locals on board to immediately report the presence of any anti-state element in their respective areas, upgrading intelligence networks making use of digital and AI tools to pre-empt any terrorist activity and finally those apprehended and found involved directly or indirectly in any anti-state or terrorist activity be speedily tried in courts with capital punishment.

Conclusion: Balochistan, with its vast resources and strategic significance, has the potential to become a cornerstone of Pakistan’s economic growth. However, decades of neglect, political marginalization and insurgency have hindered its progress. A combination of economic empowerment, political reconciliation, inclusive development and enhanced security can pave the way for a more stable and prosperous Balochistan. With the right approach, Balochistan could not only contribute to Pakistan’s growth but also serve as a bridge connecting South Asia, Central Asia, the Middle East and East Asia.

Achieving long-term stability and prosperity in Balochistan requires a comprehensive strategy that addresses both the economic and political grievances of the local population. Pakistan has come a long way and stands stronger and wiser than ever. We are a nuclear power with one of the world’s most professional defence forces, supported by 250 million resilient and intelligent people. Our country is blessed with rivers, snow-capped mountains, glaciers, fertile land, deserts and beautiful seas and beaches.

To unlock our full potential, we must learn from past mistakes, restore order through uniform rule of law and equitable development across all provinces and adopt people-centric policies. Above all, we must place our beloved Pakistan above personal interests. Long Live Pakistan, Pakistan Zindabad.—Concluded.

—The writer, also a former Ambassador, holds an M.Sc in Defence Studies and was awarded the Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military) by the Government of Pakistan.