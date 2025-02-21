AGL56.5▲ 0.14 (0.00%)AIRLINK191▲ 0.84 (0.00%)BOP12.9▲ 0.07 (0.01%)CNERGY7.23▲ 0.02 (0.00%)DCL9.1▼ -0.19 (-0.02%)DFML50.76▼ -0.25 (0.00%)DGKC120.2▼ -0.71 (-0.01%)FCCL43.06▼ -0.35 (-0.01%)FFL15.49▲ 0.1 (0.01%)HUBC130.65▲ 0.04 (0.00%)HUMNL14.14▲ 0.3 (0.02%)KEL4.72▲ 0.01 (0.00%)KOSM6.67▼ -0.03 (0.00%)MLCF49▼ -0.51 (-0.01%)NBP77.8▼ -0.39 (0.00%)OGDC204.75▼ -0.06 (0.00%)PAEL41.1▲ 0.29 (0.01%)PIBTL8.6▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)PPL174.25▼ -0.19 (0.00%)PRL35.1▲ 0.39 (0.01%)PTC25▲ 0.01 (0.00%)SEARL98.01▲ 0.02 (0.00%)TELE8.35▲ 0.05 (0.01%)TOMCL33.1▲ 1.1 (0.03%)TPLP12.24▲ 0.06 (0.00%)TREET22.18▲ 0.03 (0.00%)TRG61.7▲ 0.04 (0.00%)UNITY30.4▼ -0.23 (-0.01%)WTL1.48▲ 0 (0.00%)

US Consul General Kristin K Hawkins visits UoS

Us Consul General Visits Uos
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

US Consul General in Lahore Kristin K Hawkins visited the University of Sargodha (UoS) on Thursday.

According to a press release issued by the university, the consul general was welcomed by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas and Director of External Linkages Prof Dr Ijaz Asghar Bhatti.

The vice chancellor briefed the consul general on the university’s academic programmes, research initiatives, and infrastructural projects, highlighting its role as the region’s leading educational institution, serving over 25,000 students.

He highlighted the university’s efforts in fostering talent through a dedicated incubation centre and proposed further US support for scholarships, GRE preparation, and new academic initiatives.

Consul General Hawkins appreciated the efforts of Sargodha University in fostering innovation and student engagement, expressing her willingness to strengthen educational ties between the US and Pakistan.

Furthermore, she expressed her commitment to strengthening educational ties.

She also assured that the Lincoln’s Corner studio project would be completed soon to benefit students.

Moreover, she visited the Lincoln’s Corner and Waheed Wain Incubation Centre (WWIC), where she engaged in discussions with students.

The interactive session provided an opportunity for students to exchange ideas on education, leadership, and global collaborations.Prof.Dr.Ijaz Asghar Bhatti, expressed gratitude for the US Consulate’s support, emphasising that Lincoln’s Corner had become a hub of intellectual growth and international exposure for students.

He stated that with continued collaboration, the University of Sargodha aims to set new benchmarks in research, innovation, and global partnerships, ensuring students receive world-class academic and professional opportunities.

 

News desk

Related Posts

  • Lahore

Kirmani reviews progress on livestock card, other initiatives

  • Featured, Lahore

Punjab continues plantation to grow natural forest in Lahore

  • Featured, Lahore

LDA to start door-to-door waste collection in three housing schemes

  • Lahore

IG Punjab reviews law and order, meets NRTC delegation

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer