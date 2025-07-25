Mike Hesson urges Pakistan team for consistent approach for Asia Cup, World Cup

LAHORE – Pakistan national cricket team head coach Mike Hesson on Friday emphasized the need for a consistent and strategic playing style ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup and ICC World Cup.

In a statement shared on social media platform X, Hesson noted that Pakistan is currently ranked 8th in the world and must adopt a defined approach to cricket that ensures consistency across formats. “We need to adopt a style of cricket for the Asia Cup and World Cup that can bring us continuity,” he said.

Reflecting on recent performances, the head coach pointed out that the team played its first six matches on two different types of pitches, with young batters showing promise by scoring over 200 runs in challenging conditions.

Commenting on the T20 matches played in Mirpur, Hesson said it is a traditionally low-scoring venue, but the team demonstrated resilience and the ability to learn from difficult situations. He praised the emergence of new players who delivered impressive performances under pressure.