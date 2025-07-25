Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa weather: Isolated rains likely in upper districts

PESHAWAR – Rains and gusty winds are likely in the upper districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday evening/night and during the weekend.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan. Moist currents from the Arabian Sea are penetrating the lower parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave also prevails over the northern parts.

Under these conditions, mainly hot and humid weather is likely in Peshawar and most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday evening/night and during the weekend. However, rains and gusty winds are expected at isolated places in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Buner, Shangla, Swat, Kurram, Khyber and Orakzai during the period.

Peshawar’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 36°C and 38°C on Saturday and between 35°C and 37°C on Sunday.

Meanwhile, rains occurred in the upper districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours. Hot and humid weather prevailed elsewhere in the province.

Rainfall (mm): Kakul 13, Cherat 09, Kalam 03

In Peshawar, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 78 per cent.