Message By: H.E. Yang Yundong Consul General of The People’s Republic of China in Karachi

n the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, I wish our great country prosperity and the people health and happiness. And I’d like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to friends from across the Pakistan who have long cared for and supported China and contributed to the friendship between our two nations.

In 2025, under the strong leadership of the Communist Party of China, new monumental achievements have been made in advancing Chinese modernization, and greater strides have been taken toward the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. With new quality productive forces as the engine, we have driven high quality economic development, providing more opportunities for the world and realizing constructive interplay between China’s development and global progress. China successfully hosted the Commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the Victory of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, demonstrating our resolve to safeguard peace and our confidence in national unity.

We have vigorously pursued major country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics, successfully hosted the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit in Tianjin, where President Xi Jinping put forward the Global Governance Initiative, further contributing Chinese wisdom and solutions to the world.

In 2025, under the strategic guidance of the leaders of our two countries, the China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership has written a new chapter. We have maintained frequent high-level exchanges, with President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visiting China within the year, further deepening our brotherly ties and political mutual trust. The signing of the Action Plan to Foster an Even Closer China-Pakistan Community with a Shared Future in the New Era between China and Pakistan (2025-2029) has drawn up a new blueprint for practical cooperation in the next phase. Both sides have agreed to build an upgraded version of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC 2.0), further enhancing connectivity for mutual benefit and win-win outcomes. We have deepened cooperation in people-to-people exchanges, security and defense, turning the vision of “good neighbors wish each other well ” into reality. Each and every friendly visit, cooperation project and signed document has not only generated strong momentum for building a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era, but also reinforced our belief that the China-Pakistan relationship, grounded in equality, respect, and mutual trust possesses profound historical roots and contemporary vitality that keeps pace with the times. It will continue to bring more and more benefits to our two countries and peoples for certain.

May our homeland to be splendid and our people to live in peace! May the friendship between China and Pakistan last forever!