Message By lftikhar Ali Malik, Chairman, Guard Group Former President, FPCCI & LCCI Former President, SAARC Chamber of Commerce & Industry

On the auspicious occasion of the 76th National Day of the People’s Republic of China, I extend my warmest felicitations to China’s leadership and the resilient people of China.China’s extraordinary progress in economic development, technological innovation, and global engagement remains an enduring source of inspiration for nations across the globe, including Pakistan.The friendship between Pakistan and China, built on mutual trust, respect, and shared aspirations, stands as a shining example of strategic partnership. Landmark initiatives such as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) reflect this enduring bond, fostering prosperity and stability across the region.As an industrialist and former president of the SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, I have consistently advocated closer bilateral ties and stronger economic cooperation. Under the banner of Guard Group, we have proudly collaborated with Chinese enterprises on projects that reinforce the economic fabric of both our countries.On this historic day, I pray for China’s continued peace, progress, and prosperity, and I am confident that the Pakistan-China friendship will grow even stronger in the years ahead.Happy 76th National Day to the People’s Republic of China. Long live the Pakistan-China friendship!