On the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, I would like to solute Mother China and extend my most sincere wishes to the Chinese compatriots in Punjab, Pakistan.

Over the past 76 years, under the strong leadership of the Communist Party of China, the Chinese people have been in unity and forged ahead with determination, discipline and diligence, achieving a great leap forward from standing up on their own feet, being better-off to becoming strong. China has made remarkable progress in social and economic development, significantly enhanced its comprehensive national strength, and constantly improved the living standards of its people.

This year marks the conclusion of China’s 14th Five-Year Plan. Over the past five years, China has contributed around 30% to global economic growth annually, and it is projected that China’s total economic output will exceed 140 trillion yuan this year. In addition, China has achieved impressive milestones across various sectors: in technology, China has become one of the countries with the fastest-rising innovation capabilities; in environmental governance, China has established the world’s largest clean power generation system and contributed one-quarter of the world’s new green space; in bettering people’s livelihood, China has built the world’s largest educational, social security, and health-care system.

Recently, China has successfully hosted major diplomatic events, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit 2025 and commemorative events for the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. China and Pakistan have jointly released the Action Plan (2025-2029) to foster an even closer community with a shared future in the new era. China continued to contribute to the progress of humanity, and promoted the building of a community with a shared future for humanity. China has always provided the international community with new opportunities for peace, security, development and governance. The Four Major Initiatives on Global Development, Global Security, Global Civilization and Global Governance and the Belt and Road Initiative proposed by President Xi Jinping of China, have gained more extensive understanding and support from the world.

China and Pakistan have stood by each other all along the way. The 74-year-old diplomatic history testifies that the Chinese people have been in solidarity with the Pakistani friends. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor has achieved fruitful results so far. As a flagship project and key component of the BRI, CPEC has helped Pakistan steer towards a more stabilizing and resilient economy. The CPEC 2.0 development will further transform Pakistan’s socioeconomic landscape, injecting a new impetus into the regional connectivity, peace, development and prosperity.

May China grow from strength to strength in its modernization drive and continue its trajectory of development.