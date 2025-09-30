Message By H.E. Jiang Zaidong, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary  of the People’s Republic of China to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

On the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, on behalf of the Chinese Embassy, I would like to extend my sincere wishes for the everlasting prosperity of our great motherland, and for the happiness, health, and well‑being of our hundreds of millions of compatriots! And I would also like to offer my heartfelt gratitude to all Pakistani friends from all walks of life who care about and support China’s development and actively promote China‑Pakistan friendship!

Over the past 76 years, under the strong leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC), our people of all ethnic groups have stood together in unity and forged ahead with hard work, having achieved accomplishments which attracted worldwide attention. Particularly since the 18th CPC National Congress, President Xi Jinping, with great historical initiative, enormous political courage and a strong sense of mission, has steered and led the CPC and China to accomplish historic achievements and transformations, propelling the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation into an irreversible historical process. This year marks the final year of the 14th Five-Year Plan. Faced with the complex international and regional situation, we have fully, accurately and comprehensively implemented the new development philosophy, accelerated the shaping of a new development paradigm, and advanced the high‑quality development satisfying the people and drawing global attention. Our economic development has demonstrated a strong momentum: GDP for the first half of this year increased by 5.3% year‑on‑year; the full‑year economic output is expected to reach 140 trillion yuan; emerging areas such as debut economy, holiday economy and low-altitude economy have gained vibrant momentum. The engine of innovation is powerful: China-developed large language model, Deepseek, has emerged spectacularly; the humanoid robot industry is thriving; R&D expenditure intensity is approaching 2.7%; and there are over 460,000 high‑tech enterprises. The welfare of the people is tangible: the achievements in poverty alleviation are being continuously consolidated; the retention rate in compulsory education and the coverage rates of basic pension insurance and basic medical insurance have all reached over 95%; average life expectancy has reached 79 years. The green transformation is astonishing: in the first half of the year, the output and sales of new energy vehicles rose by 41.4% and 40.3% year‑on‑year respectively; one‑third of electricity used by society comes from green power; the proportion of days with good-air quality has steadily remained at around 87%.

Not long ago, China successfully hosted the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Tianjin Summit. President Xi Jinping, with over thirty foreign leaders and international organization leaders gathered by the shores of the Haihe River, achieved consensus and generated strong momentum for cooperation. President Xi solemnly proposed the Global Governance Initiative (GGI), injecting strong impetus to build a more just and equitable global governance system and to jointly advance toward a community with a shared future for humanity. On September 3, the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War was grandly held in Beijing. President Xi delivered an important speech, declaring to the world that the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is irresistible, and that the noble cause of peace and development for humanity will prevail.

China‑Pakistan relations are rooted in a long history. President Xi has pointed out that China and Pakistan share a resilient bond, a brotherly bond, and also a bond built on trust and common values—an ironclad friendship that was forged through historical twists and turns and has grown ever stronger over time. Under the strategic leadership of both nations’ leaders, the China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership has steadily advanced: high‑level exchanges are frequent, strategic mutual trust continues to deepen, and our cooperation across various fields has yielded rich outcomes. The two countries have just released the Action Plan to Foster an Even Closer China-Pakistan Community with a Shared Future in the New Era (2025-2029), which outlines the framework and roadmap for advancing bilateral relations in the new period. In a world where global transformations not seen in a century are unfolding at a faster pace, the building of a China-Pakistan community with a shared future is of even greater relevance and strategic significance.

Next year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan. The all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between our two nations reaches an important milestone and faces new opportunities. We stand ready to work closely with our ironclad friends to continuously strengthen strategic communication, deepen practical cooperation, advance high-quality development of the CPEC 2.0, and fully implement the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, the Global Civilization Initiative, and the Global Governance Initiative. These efforts will tangibly benefit the people of both countries and serve as a model for the building of a community with a shared future with neighboring countries.

Long live the People’s Republic of China!

Long live China-Pakistan friendship!