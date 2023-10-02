MULTAN – Multan Electric Power Company Limited (Mepco) is a public limited company incorporated in May 1998 in line with government policy of unbundling and corporatisation of Pakistan power sector.

Mepc is the largest power distribution company in the country operating exclusively in 13 administrative districts of southern Punjab i.e. Multan, Muzaffargarh, Layyah, D.G.Khan, Rajanpur, Lodhran, Bahawalpur, R.Y.Khan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Vehari and Bahawalnagar

The service territory of the company is mostly rural, so its customers profile is heavily dominated by domestic category and that too by life line customers.

Mepco distributes electricity bills at doorstep of all customers in the region where it is providing the services.

The customers can also check their bills online as the company has introduced technology in its services. To check the bill, you need to visit the official site, https://bill.pitc.com.pk/mepcobill, where you need to enter Reference number or custom ID to check bill details.