LAHORE – Hyundai Nishat has launched the locally assembled Hyundai SANTA FE Hybrid at an event held in Lahore on October 1.

It allows you to embrace the thrill of driving a hybrid, a car that seamlessly integrates cutting-edge technology with unparalleled efficiency.

SNANTA FE has been designed to make a statement with its commanding presence and luxurious design that exudes power, class, and prestige. Its wide cascading grille, coupled with the distinguished T-shaped LED daytime running lights, creates an awe-inspiring sight. The captivating touch of elegance and luxury makes a lasting impression on the road.

It is equipped with unmatched convenience and cutting-edge innovation as you interact with the high-tech controls and smart features, elevating your driving experience.

SANTA FE is designed to smartly minimize the dangers in our everyday driving environment to ensure safety. With its intelligent features and intuitive functionality, SANTA FE provides a reassuring driving experience that prioritizes your well-being. So, the next time you feel at ease backing out of a tight space or parking in a tricky spot, just know that SANTA FE’s got your back.

Experience the thrill of the dynamic 1.6 Turbo GDI Hybrid engine, seamlessly integrating a gasoline engine and electric motor for exceptional hybrid performance. With remarkable fuel efficiency and All-Wheel Drive (AWD) capability, the SANTA FE ensures confident handling and control in various road conditions.

SANTA FE Hybrid Variants

It is available in two variants Hyundai SANTA FE Smart and Hyundai SANTA FE Signature.

SANTA FE Prices