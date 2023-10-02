LAHORE – Social media is abuzz with reports claiming that a Dutch scientist has predicted that a strong earthquake would hit Pakistan and Afghanistan in next 48 hours as his organisation has observed strong fluctuations in the region, hinting towards potential strong seismic activity.

The Solar System Geometry Survey (SSGEOS), a Netherlands-based organization which makes predictios about seismic activity, has forecast earthquake in Pakistan. In an alert shared on October 1, Pakistan would be hit by quake within the next 48 hours.

The organization specialises in monitoring fluctuations of electric charge in the atmosphere near sea level, which they claim are indicative of regions where earthquake may occur.

In a recent prediction, a Dutch scientist working with SSGEOS said a significant surge in electric activity has been observed along the Chaman fault lines in Pakistan.

This surge is indicative of a powerful earthquake occurring within the next 48 hours. Reports said the Dutch scientist, Frank Hoogerbeets, has a track record of accurately predicting earthquakes, adding that he had also forecast the deadly quake in Tukiye.

What Pakistan Meteorological Department Says

As the alleged predictions have gone viral, he Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) is yet to issue a statement about the speculations.

In the past, the PMD has been rejected such predictions, citing a lack of scientific basis for forecast of seismic activity.

Experts also believe that predicting exact time, location and magnitude of earthquake have been a challenge.

Public Reactions