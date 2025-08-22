Melbourne Stars announce special ‘House of Rauf’ stand for Pakistani fans at MCG

MELBOURNE – Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Melbourne Stars has announced the establishment of a special stand at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) dedicated to Pakistani fans, naming it after their star pacer Haris Rauf.

The stand, to be called the “House of Rauf”, has been set up to engage Pakistani supporters and the wider South Asian community. Haris Rauf has been appointed as the lead ambassador for this initiative.

Rauf, who has been associated with the Stars since 2019, has taken 36 wickets in 22 BBL matches for the franchise.

Melbourne Stars General Manager Max Abbott said the move is aimed at celebrating Pakistani culture, food, and music to create a unique match-day atmosphere. He added that the initiative is part of Cricket Australia’s Multicultural Action Plan.

The BBL season begins on December 14, with Melbourne Stars kicking off their campaign against Hobart Hurricanes on December 18.