Mehar Bano’s new bold pictures from vacation go viral

Pakistani starlet Mehar Bano comes under fire for sharing new bold vacation pictures as she flaunted her body in new vacation pictures.

The Taxali Gate is a force to be reckoned with as she never shied away from revealing her bold avatar on social platforms. The actor known for her distinctive roles in Pakistani dramas is not a stunning on-screen performance as she also amassed a widespread following online.

You’d never catch me at the full moon party again, she captioned the post, sharing new snaps that show her wearing light-colored attire.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehar Bano (@meharbano)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehar Bano (@meharbano)

Social media users are apparently not okay with her bold pictures, as they bombarded the comment section.