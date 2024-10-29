AGL37.3▲ 0.16 (0.00%)AIRLINK125.42▼ -8.36 (-0.06%)BOP5.53▲ 0.03 (0.01%)CNERGY3.74▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)DCL7.93▲ 0.09 (0.01%)DFML42.21▼ -1.17 (-0.03%)DGKC87.81▲ 1.55 (0.02%)FCCL33.26▲ 0.32 (0.01%)FFBL66.86▲ 2.59 (0.04%)FFL10.59▲ 0.15 (0.01%)HUBC105.11▲ 1.81 (0.02%)HUMNL12.79▼ -0.86 (-0.06%)KEL4.37▲ 0.01 (0.00%)KOSM7.62▼ -0.24 (-0.03%)MLCF38.79▲ 1.13 (0.03%)NBP69.32▲ 1.81 (0.03%)OGDC175.28▲ 0.8 (0.00%)PAEL24.89▼ -0.11 (0.00%)PIBTL5.67▼ -0.03 (-0.01%)PPL139.27▲ 0.76 (0.01%)PRL23.09▼ -0.05 (0.00%)PTC15.01▼ -0.57 (-0.04%)SEARL69.26▼ -0.36 (-0.01%)TELE6.94▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)TOMCL36.78▲ 2.06 (0.06%)TPLP7.19▲ 0.04 (0.01%)TREET14.36▲ 0.17 (0.01%)TRG49.83▲ 1.22 (0.03%)UNITY27.67▲ 1.16 (0.04%)WTL1.27▲ 0.03 (0.02%)

Mehar Bano’s new bold pictures from vacation go viral

Mehar Banos New Bold Pictures From Vacation Go Viral
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

Pakistani starlet Mehar Bano comes under fire for sharing new bold vacation pictures as she flaunted her body in new vacation pictures.

The Taxali Gate is a force to be reckoned with as she never shied away from revealing her bold avatar on social platforms. The actor known for her distinctive roles in Pakistani dramas is not a stunning on-screen performance as she also amassed a widespread following online.

You’d never catch me at the full moon party again, she captioned the post, sharing new snaps that show her wearing light-colored attire.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mehar Bano (@meharbano)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mehar Bano (@meharbano)

Social media users are apparently not okay with her bold pictures, as they bombarded the comment section.

Yashma Gill’s new bold look sparks trolling on social media

 

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Lifestyle

Mahira Khan faces criticism for ramp walk at fashion show

  • Lifestyle

Yashma Gill’s new bold look sparks trolling on social media

  • Lifestyle

Atif Aslam apologizes to fellow singer Gohar Mumtaz

  • Lifestyle

‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ Finale set for Cinema release on November 5

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer