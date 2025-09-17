Media Cooperation Forum on Belt and Road – 2025 kicks off

By Yawar Abbas

The opening session of 2025 Media Cooperation Forum on Belt and Road was held in Kunming, southwest China’s Yunnan Province.

The event brought together over 200 global representatives from 87 countries, international and regional organizations, and 165 media outlets and institutions.

Jointly hosted by People’s Daily, the Communist Party of China (CPC) Yunnan Provincial Committee, and the People’s Government of Yunnan Province, the forum was themed “Shared Media Responsibility for Exchanges and Mutual Learning among Civilizations.”

It comprised an opening ceremony, a main forum, several sub-forums, an award ceremony for the second Silk Road Global News Awards, and the various Media Cooperation Forum.

Attendees at the forum noted that since President Xi Jinping proposed the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in 2013, it has achieved fruitful results and grown into a popular international public good and a platform for global cooperation.

At the recent “Shanghai Cooperation Organization Plus” meeting, President Xi put forward the Global Governance Initiative, contributing Chinese wisdom and solutions to fostering a fairer and more equitable system of global governance, while creating new and broader opportunities for advancing high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.

Attendees at the forum noted that media outlets around the world should strengthen cooperation, act as practitioners and promoters of the Silk Road spirit, and uphold the principles of equality, mutual learning, dialogue, and inclusiveness among civilizations.

They said that the media should serve as recorders and storytellers of development achievements, continue to report on the practices of Belt and Road cooperation, and help build broad momentum for win-win cooperation.

Speakers said that the media should engage in and help advance mutual learning among civilizations, use quality works to build understanding, bridge divides, and bring people closer together, strengthening the foundation for a community with a shared future for humanity, they expressed.

Following the forum, Chinese and international media representatives will carry out joint reporting activities in Yunnan and other provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities across the country.

Since its inception in 2014, the Media Cooperation Forum on Belt and Road has been held nine times. It has attracted more than 1,000 representatives from global media outlets and international and regional organizations in over 100 countries and regions, building a broad consensus and momentum for advancing high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.