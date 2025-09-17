Acting President Gilani lauds Pakistan sweet home’s welfare role

ISLAMABAD – Zamurrad Khan, Patron-in-Chief of Pakistan Sweet Home, paid a courtesy call on the Acting President, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, at Aiwan-e-Sadr today.

Mr Gilani welcomed the efforts of Pakistan Sweet Home and stressed the importance of continued social welfare programmes to support vulnerable communities across the country.

Zamurrad Khan informed that Pakistan Sweet Home had started with just one internally displaced child in 2008 under the patronage of then Prime Minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, and has since grown into a nationwide initiative for orphaned and underprivileged children.

He also briefed the Acting President about Syeda Fatima tuz Zahra Dastarkhwan, which provides free meals to over 7,000 people daily and is currently extending support to flood-affected areas.

Later, former Deputy Chairman Senate Jan Muhammad Jamali, Senator Zarqa Suharwardy, Ex-MNA Nadeem Afzal Chan and Mr. Muhammad Ashraf Waraich also called on Mr Gilani. On this occasion dua was offered for the departed soul of Mr. Tanvir ul Hassan Gilani, cousin of Acting President.