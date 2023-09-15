Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast hot and humid weather in Karachi, and parts of Sindh during the next 24 hours.

Amid the scorching heat, Met Office forecasted rain-wind, and thundershower expected in Mithi, Tharparkar, Nagarparkar, Umarkot, Mirpur Khas and Sanghar on Friday.

For Saturday, it said sultry weather will prevail in the region and thundershower is expected in Mithi, Tharparkar, Nagarparkar, Umarkot, Mirpur Khas, Khairpur and Sanghar.

In Karachi, moderate winds are expected at 24 km/h; Humidity will remain at 48 percent. Dew Point – 21° C, Cloud Cover at 35percent.

Synoptic Situation

Moderate monsoon currents from Bay of Bengal are likely to penetrate in upper/central parts in evening, and night. A westerly wave is also likely to enter in upper parts of the country from tonight.

Past 24 Hour Weather

Hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower occurred in Kahmir, northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gupis.

Rainfall (mm): Kashmir: Kotli 42, Punjab: Gujrat 25, Lahore (Nishtar Town 26, Johar town SDO Office, 25, Tajpura SDO Office 10, Airport 08, Upper Mall 05, Gulberg Wasa head office, Mughalpura SDO Office 04, Farrukhabad 03, Gulshan e Ravi 02), Islamabad (Saidpur 21), Jhelum 20, Mangla 08, Chakwal, Mandi Bahauddin, Murree, Narowal 02, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir (Upper 22), Balakot 02, Gilgit-Baltistan: Gupis 01.

Highest Maximum Temperature was recorded in Bhakkar , Chilas & Dalbandin 42.

In its fresh advisory, PMD said rain and wind-thundershower with isolated heavy falls were expected in upper parts of Pakistan from September 15 to 20 as moderate monsoon currents from the Bay of Bengal are likely to penetrate in country’s upper region from September 15.

Rain to batter parts of country this week

Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur, Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Kohat, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi and Nowshera will receive rain form September 15 to 20 with occasional gaps.

Met Office said Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Karak, Waziristan, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, and Bhakkar will receive showers from September 16 to September 18 and Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Musa Khel, Barkhan, Zhob, Kalat, Khuzdar, Mirpurkhas, Khairpur, Tharparkar, Umer Kot and Sanghar will also face wet period in coming days.