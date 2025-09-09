Ccp Recovers Over Rs1 Billion In Penalties From Cartels

ISLAMABAD – The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has recovered over PKR 1 billion through enforcement actions against cartels and deceptive practices.

The performance won praise from the Sub-Committee of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

The committee, chaired by MNA Shahida Begum, received a detailed briefing from CCP Chairman Dr. Kabir Ahmed Sidhu on the regulator’s recent achievements.

Dr. Sidhu informed the committee that the CCP had resolved more than 50% of its pending court cases, reducing the backlog from 567 to 280. He noted that this was the highest number of judicial disposals in a single year, with 224 cases decided across different forums, resulting in recoveries worth PKR 1 billion.

He stated that the Commission, since its inception, has recovered penalties of PKR 200 million only. However, since August 2023, the CCP has recovered approximately 1 billion rupees in recoveries.

He informed that the Commission has issued 14 enforcement orders against cartels, imposing penalties of over PKR 1 billion, while completing 20 inquiries on cartelization and dominance abuse and 18 on deceptive marketing.

The Market Intelligence Unit identified 200 potential cases of anti-competitive practices, further strengthening CCP’s enforcement.

He further informed the committee that the Commission has recently established a dedicated Market Intelligence Unit (MIU), which has already detected more than 190 potential cases of anti-competitive practices.

In addition, the Commission has set up a Centre of Excellence on Competition Law to promote research, capacity building, and policy development in this field. In addition, the Commission approved 117 mergers and acquisitions, bringing in PKR 29 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI).

The Sub-Committee appreciated the CCP’s performance and assured full support for its mandate, terming its efforts vital for consumer protection, transparency, and sustainable economic growth in Pakistan.