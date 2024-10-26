Ji Leader Mushtaq Ahmed Faces Terrorism Charges For Leading Pro Palestine March

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s ex-Senator and Jamaat-e-Islami leader Mushtaq Ahmed has been booked under terrorism charges for leading pro-Palestinian march toward US Embassy to express support for Gaza.

The case was lodged at Aabpara Police Station, where FIR was registered under a dozen different sections, including terrorism.

The agitation also led to unrest in capital as protesters gathered outside Masjid-e-Shuhada before moving towards the Red Zone, with tensions escalated when cops attempted to halt the march.

As per reports, JI activists hurled stones, and damaged infrastructure and government vehicles while demonstrators allegedly seized an anti-riot kit and helmet from a police officer.

So far, 30 individuals have been held including three women, in connection with protest. The situation underscores rising tensions surrounding solidarity actions for Gaza and the legal ramifications facing those involved.

Pakistan is closely monitoring the conflict and is concerned about its humanitarian impact. Islamabad also pushed for two-state solution based on international law and relevant UN and OIC resolutions, emphasizing the establishment of a sovereign State of Palestine on pre-1967 borders, with Al Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.