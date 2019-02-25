Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman (MBS) visited Pakistan last week. The visit was really appreciated by our PM and others. His visit really brought some benefits for Pakistan, as Saudi Arabia would invest a huge amount in many projects. Especially his promise to free 2107 innocent Pakistani labours, imprisoned in Saudi Arabia.

Thanks to PM Imran Khan for taking care of these poor Pakistanis who left their families and went to foreign to earn money and were imprisoned from many years on various charges. Indeed a great step taken by PM Imran Khan for the benefit of many poor people.

KASHIF RASHEED

Sukkur, Sindh

