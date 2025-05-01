AGL54.14▼ -1.71 (-0.03%)AIRLINK152.12▼ -8.16 (-0.05%)BOP9.12▼ -0.36 (-0.04%)CNERGY7.09▼ -0.72 (-0.09%)DCL9.73▼ -0.5 (-0.05%)DFML35.11▼ -3.41 (-0.09%)DGKC124.46▼ -3.29 (-0.03%)FCCL42.81▼ -0.92 (-0.02%)FFL14.21▼ -0.75 (-0.05%)HUBC131.94▼ -5.18 (-0.04%)HUMNL12.23▼ -0.22 (-0.02%)KEL4▼ -0.11 (-0.03%)KOSM4.91▼ -0.33 (-0.06%)MLCF67.05▼ -1.87 (-0.03%)NBP81.84▼ -2.9 (-0.03%)OGDC200.38▼ -7.43 (-0.04%)PAEL41.5▼ -1.7 (-0.04%)PIBTL8.42▼ -0.5 (-0.06%)PPL148.6▼ -8.5 (-0.05%)PRL27.71▼ -0.88 (-0.03%)PTC19.46▼ -1.12 (-0.05%)SEARL81.97▼ -2.62 (-0.03%)TELE6.82▼ -0.21 (-0.03%)TOMCL31.13▼ -3.37 (-0.10%)TPLP8.14▼ -0.68 (-0.08%)TREET18.19▼ -1.32 (-0.07%)TRG63.13▼ -0.71 (-0.01%)UNITY25.77▼ -0.42 (-0.02%)WTL1.25▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Matric Student Ends Life After Continuous Harassment By School Teacher
LAHORE – A disturbing incident has been reported from Lodhran, where a 16-year-old student committed suicdie after being harassed by a teacher.

Local police took action after her father filed a formal complaint. School teacher has been arrested amid allegations of harassment that reportedly led to the suicide of a student of Al-Faiz Public School Gogran.

The culprit Saqlain Matam, a teacher at Al-Faiz Public School Gogran and a resident of Fazil Wala, allegedly blackmailed and harassed the student.The deceased girl recently appeared in her Matric examinations, but was facing harassment from her school teacher.

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case under harassment charges and took the accused teacher into custody. Cops said a thorough investigation has been launched to examine all aspects of the incident. “We are probing the matter from every angle to ascertain the facts,” a police spokesperson said.

The incident has sparked strong protests from the local community, who raised concerns over the safety and dignity of girls in schools. They demanded action not only against the teacher but also against the school owner, questioning why unrelated male teachers were allowed to teach female students.

Lahore woman jumps to death from 7th floor near Askari-XI area

Web Desk (Lahore)

