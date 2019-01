DI Khan

Unidentified armed men gunned down a property dealer here on Monday and sped the scene. Police said that four car riders opened indiscriminate fire at a property Zar Muhammad Wazir s/o Shadi Khan in Gul Kach market, Gomal University police station jurisdiction in Dera Ismail Khan.

As a result of firing, Zar Muhammad Wazir was killed on the spot and the car riders sped the scene after committing the murder. The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem.—INP

