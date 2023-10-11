Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast dry weather for twin cities and most parts of Pakistan during the next couple of days.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, dry weather is likely to prevail in Rawalpindi, Islamabad and parts of Pakistan on Wednesday night and the following two days.

In Rawalpindi, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 31-33 degrees Celsius on Thursday and Friday.

In Islamabad, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 29-31 C on Thursday and 30-32 C on Friday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed across Pakistan during the last 24 hours.

Shaheed Benazirabad remained the hottest place in the country where mercury rose as high as 41 C.

Maximum temperature in Sakrand, Tando Jam, Turbat and Hyderabad was recorded at 40 C. ​

In Rawalpindi, maximum temperature was recorded at 31 C.

Relative humidity during the evening was recorded at 66 per cent.

In Islamabad, maximum temperature was recorded at 30 C.

Relative humidity during the evening was recorded at 69 per cent.