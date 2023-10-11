LAHORE- Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman held an important meeting to discuss the important matters.

The sources privy to the development said that both sides decided to go beyond just consultations over the prevailing political and economic situation of the country in their meeting.

“The crisis could only be dealt with the unity,” both leaders agreed while holding important discussions at the residence of former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Model town on Wednesday.

The sources said that Shehbaz Sharif extended special thanks to PDM Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, saying that he played important role in a bid to save Pakistan from becoming a default state.

“Unity, cooperation and consultation can help Pakistan come out of crises,” said Shehbaz Sharif, adding that all the political parties tried to save the state and not their politics during the 16-month government.

سابق وزیراعظم اور پاکستان مسلم لیگ (ن) کے صدر شہبازشریف سے پی ڈی ایم کے سربراہ مولانا فضل الرحمن کی ملاقات مولانا فضل الرحمن نے شہبازشریف سے ان کی رہائش گاہ پر ملاقات کی دونوں رہنماﺅں کا مجموعی سیاسی صورتحال پر تبادلہ خیال دونوں قائدین نے شفاف، آزادانہ اور منصفانہ انتخابات… pic.twitter.com/UKRSN7Ejan — PMLN (@pmln_org) October 11, 2023

Shehbaz Sharif was of the view that the political and democratic system would improve after arrival of Nawaz Sharif.

At this, the sources said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman termed Nawaz Sharif’s return as good for the country.

“The truth is now before everyone that Nawaz Sharif was subjected to political revenge,” he added.

The JUI-F chief regretted that the family of Nawaz Sharif faced injustice and was teased without any reason. “It will remain the dark side of the history,” said the JUI-F.

Nawaz Sharif, Fazl said, accepted the mandate of PTI in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but unfortunately Nawaz Sharif was made victim at the end and was ousted from the politics.

Shehbaz Sharif earlier welcomed Maulana Fazlur Rehman upon his arrival at his residence. PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal, former National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Ataullah Tarar were present there in the meeting.

The meeting took place at the moment when the PML-N decided to stop taking out rallies and holding power shows in Lahore and other cities. The sources said that the decision was made to focus preparation for the welcome of party’s Supremo Nawaz Sharif on October 21.

The sources said that Maryam Nawaz along with other party leaders held an important meeting with the chairmen, counselors and workers of different constituencies of Lahore. The workers and leaders from NA 128 –the constituency of former MNA Sheikh Rohail Asghar, PP 154 – the constituency of MPA Bao Akhtar and PP 155 – the constituency of former MPA Ghulam Habib Awan were present there. Similarly, the workers from NA 129 and from PP-156, PP-157 and PP-157 also took part in the meeting.