Massive blaze erupts at Lahore’s Civil Court

LAHORE – A massive fire broke out on the fifth floor of the Civil Court building near Nasir Bagh, Lower Mall, early Thursday morning, sending plumes of smoke into the sky.

Firefighters and rescue teams quickly arrived on the scene and have been working tirelessly to control the flames. However, the fire continues to spread, raising concerns about extensive damage to judicial records and vital infrastructure.

The cause of the fire remains unclear, with authorities launching an investigation into the incident. The growing blaze is threatening to disrupt daily judicial activities at the court, where hundreds of cases are heard across various chambers each day.

As rescue efforts continue, court staff and other personnel have been evacuated for safety, while efforts are being made to minimize further damage to the building.

Authorities are urging the public to stay clear of the area as the fire-fighting operation remains underway.

This is a developing story…