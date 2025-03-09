Power of educated women

If you educate a man, you educate one person.

If you educate a woman you educate a nation” this quote originally attributed to Brigham Young, has recently been refreshed with a bigger message and larger impact.

Educate women and their community will prosper.

According to Emma Watson.

Unfortunately in Pakistan like many other areas female education has been neglected and ignored for reasons of culture, religion and other socio economic factors.

Education is a fundamental right that every individual deserves, regardless of gender.

Unfortunately, in Pakistan, this right remains uncertain, particularly for girls. As of 2024, the country’s female literacy rate stands at approximately 52%, compared to the overall literacy rate of 70%.

The alarming disparity in female education is glaringly shocking in our rural and remote areas all over the KPK, Baluchistan Sindh and Punjab. This sad state of affairs impacts not only the lives of women but also has a very negative impact on our future generations. This state of affairs in Pakistan is a direct violation of our own constitution. The UN Charter and the charter of human rights. Women’s education is critical to the countries and nations entire development. It is similar to an effective medicine that may know how to cure a patient and recover their health. A well-educated lady is capable of managing both her personal and professional lives. The physical and intellectual growth of the child is the moral goal of education. Education’s true objective is to provide students with full knowledge or greater information. A well-educated woman provides skills, knowledge and self-assurance necessary to be a better mom, worker, and citizen. A well-educated woman will also be more productive and well-paid at work. Indeed, the return on investment in education is often higher for women than for males.

Female education in Pakistan has many impediments and obstacles and has a glaring gender disparity in education access. The net female enrolment rate is about 49 % lower than that of males and this disparity is all the more evident in our rural areas where the girl’s education is further restricted by Social cultural and religious norms and traditions. One of the major obstacles is early marriage because majority of the girls in rural areas get married before the age of 18 this jacking up the dropout rates in females. In higher education, the number of female students enrolled exceeds that of male students. Sixty-two per cent of the 296,832 students enrolled in degree-granting programs at public sector universities are women and 38 per cent are men. Remarkably, a very small percentage — less than 1% — attend schools located in rural region.

Human history is a witness to the fact that educated women play a crucial role in the development of society. When women are allowed to pursue higher education they can compete with and excel beyond their male counterparts in all walks of life. Educated women have excelled in numerous professions and careers and have left great examples in shaping societies with their remarkable contributions to society.

We have the example of our own Benazir Bhutto educated at Harvard and Oxford to be the first women Prime Minister of a Muslim country, Angela Merkel the German chancellor for 16 years who fought for democratic values all her life, Dr. Ruth Pfau who spent her life in the service of leprosy patients, Marie Curie the Nobel Laureate in Physics and Chemistry who pioneered research in radio activity and of course the angelic Mother Teresa another Nobel Laureate who dedicated her life to the service of the poorest of the poor. We also have the examples of Asma Jahangir the human rights lawyer in Pakistan always in the forefront in the struggle for democracy and human rights. Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is an Oscar-winning filmmaker and journalist known for her documentaries highlighting social justice issues. Her films have shed light on honor killings, extremism, and women’s rights in Pakistan.

Bilquis Edhi was a humanitarian and philanthropist who, along with her husband Abdul Sattar Edhi, co-founded the Edhi Foundation, the largest and most respected welfare organization in Pakistan. Samina Baig is the first Pakistani woman to climb Mount Everest and all seven of the world’s highest peaks. She is a symbol of perseverance and strength, inspiring women to pursue careers in mountaineering and adventure sports. Arfa Karim was a Pakistani computer prodigy who became the youngest Microsoft Certified Professional (MCP) at the age of nine. Her achievements in technology made her an inspiration to young students across Pakistan. Hina Rabbani Khar is a Pakistani politician who became the first woman to serve as the Foreign Minister of Pakistan. She is known for her diplomatic skills and efforts to improve Pakistan’s foreign relations. Yasmeen Lari is Pakistan’s first female architect and a pioneer in sustainable design. She is known for her work in disaster relief and her dedication to creating affordable housing for vulnerable communities. Many of these women faced significant challenges, including gender discrimination, societal expectations, and, in some cases, political repression. However, their resilience and determination allowed them to overcome these obstacles. For instance, Asma Jahangir faced significant threats for her legal work, yet she continued to fight for human rights. These women are examples of how perseverance and good education can lead to remarkable results.

—The writer is Professor of History, based in Islamabad.

Email: [email protected]