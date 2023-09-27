Fida Hussnain Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League-N Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday returned to Lahore from London.

Upon her arrival at the Lahore airport, a significant gathering of party members, including her son Junaid Safdar, extended a warm welcome to her.

During her sojourn in London, Maryam Nawaz engaged in extensive discussions with her father concerning the nation’s political landscape and their imminent return to their homeland.

The sources said that Maryam Nawaz is scheduled to convene a special meeting with the women’s wing in Lahore, where she would communicate the party’s message to women party members. They said that the women leaders who effectively fulfilled their roles in organizing Nawaz Sharif’s reception would be nominated for specific seats in the upcoming general elections. The sources privy to the development told Pakistan Observer that Maryam Nawaz was tasked with the arrangements to finalize the details of his highly anticipated ‘homecoming’.

Nawaz Sharif, they said, would directly come to Minar-e-Pakistan from Lahore airport after his arrival. They said that he did not want the public to come only for his welcome; he wanted the people to join him to make a new commitment to put the country on the right track.