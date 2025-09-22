NICOP for Pakistanis living in South Africa – Fee from September 2025

ISLAMABAD – The National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) is the competent authority to issue National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) to those nationals who reside in foreign countries or planning to move abroad for work or employment.

The NICOP holders can avail various benefits such as entering Pakistan on a foreign passport without requiring a visa.

NICOP holder is also recognised as Pakistani citizen as he/she can buy and sell properties. They can also open a bank account in Pakistan and get a Pakistani Passport

NICOP holder also has the voting rights while in Pakistan.

Where to Apply

For inland applications, you can visit any nearby Nadra Registration Center (NRC) and concerned embassies can be visited if the applicant lives in foreign countries.

NADRA also launched the Pak-Identity app allowing overseas Pakistanis to apply for NICOP online.

NICOP Fee for South Africa in Rupees

NADRA offers two different fee schedule for countries listing in Zone A and Zone B. South Africa falls in Zone B list.

According to reports, the normal fee for NICOP for South Africa stands at Rs5500, urgent category costs Rs8,300 while the for executive category will cost you Rs11,000.

NICOP Fee in Dollars

While applying for NICOP online, the normal fee for South Africa stands at $20 while it is $30 for urgent and $40 for executive category.