Sweden keen to expand bilateral trade, investment with Pakistan: Ambassador Alexandra

Swedish companies’ role in economic uplift of Pakistan laudable: Faisal Malik

Chairman & Edi tor-in-Chief of Pakistan Observer, Mr Faisal Zahid Malik has commended the Swedish companies role and their significant contribution in Pakistan’s overall economic uplift. He expressed these views during a meeting with Ambassador of Sweden Ms Alexan-dra Berg von Linde at the Swedish embassy. Chief of Digital Media, Pakistan Observer Mr Saud Faisal Malik also accompanied Mr Faisal Malik on the occasion.

These Swedish companies are some of the world-renowned brands have been present in Pakistan for decades and their support to Pakistan’s growth is highly valued, he said The Swedish ambassador while thanking Mr Faisal Zahid Malik said her country looked forward to diversifying and expanding bilateral relations particularly in trade and investment with Pakistan.

Sweden is also keen in deepening collaboration with Pakistan in the areas like sustainability, digital cooperation, and green transitions. These areas offer a win-win opportunity for both the countries and are also helpful for Pakistan to stay competitive and relevant in the EU market, she said.

She also referred to the Swedish Business Council’s pivotal role in enhancing business ties with Pakistan. “The council actively pro-motes trade between the two countries by expanding and strengthening business links. It is also an entry point for Swedish companies that are interested in the Pakistani market,” she said. Mr Faisal Malik assured the Swed-ish envoy of Pakistan Observer’s consistent support in exploring. business-to-business and people-to-people initiatives.