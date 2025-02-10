Sindh govt launches Thar Desert Train Safari

KARACHI – The Sindh government has officially launched the Thar Desert Train Safari, with the first train departing from Karachi Cantt Station for Tharparkar. Sindh’s Provincial Minister, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, inaugurated the train and personally boarded it for the journey.

The trial run included individuals from various fields, offering them a unique opportunity to explore Sindh’s cultural and historical heritage. The train will travel through Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, and Chhor, reaching Perchi Ji Veri.

Passengers will get a chance to experience historical and cultural landmarks at various stations.

The journey also includes a tour of the beautiful Thar Desert and areas near the Pakistan-India border. The first Thar Desert Safari Train participants will stay overnight at Perchi Ji Veri Resort, making it an immersive cultural and scenic experience.