Maryam announces free 3-marla plots

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced distribution of free three-marla plots for homeless and needy individuals across the province.

As per details, in the first phase of the scheme, 1,892 plots will be distributed across 33 schemes in 22 districts of Punjab including Hazro, Attock, Jhelum, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Chiniot, Mamu Kanjan, Sillanwali, Jhang, Pattoki, Okara, Renala Khurd, Bhakkar, Khushab, Layyah, Vehari, Lodhran, Sahiwal, Chichawatni, Fort Monroe, Rajanpur, Bahawalpur, and Bahawalnagar.

According to the breakup of the distribution of the plots, 658 three-marla plots will be distributed among deserving people in five schemes of Rawalpindi Division.

In five districts of Faisalabad Division, 288 plots will be distributed under four schemes. People