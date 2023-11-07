LAHORE – Punjab government has ordered private offices, schools, markets, and cinemas to remain closed over the weekend in Lahore in the hope that the long weekend will help cut toxic levels of smog in the region.

To cut the heavy smog issue, the interim government announced a public holiday in Lahore and Gujranwala divisions.

Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting with provincial executives and decided to limit the commercial activities in Lahore and other smog-affected region.

In a presser on Tuesday, CM Naqvi said offices and educational institutions will remain closed on Friday in the wake of an alarming surge and these measures will reduce number of people commuting and being exposed to hazardous air quality.

The provincial authorities decided that hotels and cinemas will remain closed on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday potentially outdoor activities that could contribute to deteriorating air quality.

Naqvi said all parks will remain closed for three days as people are exposing themselves to hazardous levels of air pollution while markets will be closed over the weekend.

Chief Minister highlighted that the smog issue intensified in the border city of Lahore due to the burning of crop residues in neighboring India and mentioned making efforts to reduce air pollution.