LAHORE – All four variants of dengue virus reported in South Asian countries are circulating in Punjab.

Punjab Health Department has recently analyzed blood samples of patients for checking types of virus circulating in the province.

Out of 873 samples, 410 were tested positive for different serotypes of dengue virus.

Out of these, 217 were DEN-1, 188 Den-2, six DEN-3 and eight DEN-4.

Out of these four types, DEN-2 and DEN-4 have higher mortality rates as compared to the other two serotypes.

So far, dengue has taken three lives in Lahore and one each in Multan, Bahawalpur and Gujranwala.