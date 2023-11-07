ISLAMABAD – The funeral prayers of martyred Pakistan Army officer Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Hassan were offered at Chaklala Garrison in Rawalpindi, the military’s media wing said Tuesday.

The army officer and three troops rendered their lives for the soil while conducting an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the general area of Tirah Valley.

A day after the heart-wrenching incident, all martyrs were laid to rest with the presence of top country’s top leaders.

The interim Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir offered funeral prayer for martyred Lt Col. Muhammad Hassan Haider at Chaklala Garrison in Rawalpindi.

🚨#ISPR Namaz-e-Janaza of Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Hassan Haider (age 42 years, resident of DHA-2, Islamabad) who embraced shahadat in area of Tirah Valley, Khyber District was offered today at Chaklala Garrison, Rawalpindi. Shaheed was buried with full military honour at… pic.twitter.com/saduC8USXp — Pakistan Armed Forces News 🇵🇰 (@PakistanFauj) November 7, 2023

To honor the great martyr, his body was buried with full military honour.

Prime Minister Kakar, Defence Minister, COAS Asim Munir CJCSC Shamshad Mirza and a large number of senior civil and military officers, soldiers, citizens and relatives of a martyred military officer attended the funeral prayers.

Meanwhile, funeral prayers of other troops including Naik Khushdil Khan, Naik Rafique Khan and Lance Naik Abdul Qadir, who embraced martyrdom in same operation were offered at their hometowns.

🚨#ISPR Funeral prayers of Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Hassan Haider (age 43 years, resident of Islamabad), Naik Khushdil Khan (age 31 years, resident of District Lakki Marwat), Naik Rafique Khan (age 27 years, resident of District Charsadda) and Lance Naik Abdul Qadir (age 33… pic.twitter.com/h6Hq9YmgU3 — Pakistan Armed Forces News 🇵🇰 (@PakistanFauj) November 6, 2023

ISPR said Pakistani forces stand resolute and committed to eliminating the menace of terrorism from the motherland at all costs.