Special Branch revealed that 62 factories in Lahore are causing smog by burning plastic waste, tires, and rubber. The report also alleges that officers of the Environment Department and District Administration are receiving bribes from these factories to allow them to operate.

The report on Thursday, which was sent to the Commissioner of Lahore, states that the factories are using plastic waste, tires, rubber, leather, old clothes, and other environmentally harmful items as fuel. This is causing a significant increase in air pollution in the city.

The report also alleges that officers of the Environment Department and District Administration are receiving bribes of Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 60,000 per factory per month to allow them to operate.

The Director General of Environment Punjab, Zaheer Abbas Malik, has said that the department has a zero tolerance policy against units that spread environmental pollution.

He also said that a response to the Special Branch report has been sent to the concerned authorities.

The use of plastic waste, tires, and rubber as fuel is a serious environmental hazard. These materials release harmful pollutants into the air, which can cause respiratory problems and other health issues.

The allegations of bribery are also concerning. If true, they show that some government officials are willing to sacrifice the environment and public health for personal gain.

The authorities must take immediate action to address the issues raised in the Special Branch report.

The polluting factories must be shut down and the corrupt officers must be held accountable.