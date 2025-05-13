Major update for Pakistanis about UK Study visa Graduate route

LONDON – The United Kingdom has introduced drastic measures to reshape its immigration system towards those who contribute most to economic growth, with higher skills standards for graduates and workers.

The measures are related to citizenship, international students, English language requirements, skilled workers, migration and others.

The British government has also announced changes in post-study work or stay period for the international students, including Pakistani nationals, entering the country through the Graduate route.

The Graduate route was launched in July 2021 as an unsponsored route which allows students to stay in the UK for two years (or three years for PhD students) after graduation. The purpose of the route is for international student graduates to work, or look for work, following the successful completion of an eligible course.

“We recognise the valuable contributions that graduates make to the UK but it is important that those who stay transition into graduate level jobs and are properly contributing to our economy,” the UK government said in an official statement.

Post-Study Work Period for Student Visa Holders

Under the new measures, the UK government will reduce the period for international Graduates, including Pakistanis, to remain in the country after their studies to 18 months.

“The Government will explore introducing a levy on higher education provider income from international students, to be reinvested into the higher education and skills system,” it said.

Furthermore, the UK has doubled the standard qualifying period for settlement to 10 years as compared to previous five years.

“Expand the points-based system to both our settlement and citizenship rules, so they are based on contribution to the UK, with further details to be set out to Parliament by the end of the year,” read the statement.

The policies outlined, part of the government’s Plan for Change, will be delivered over the course of this Parliament to strengthen the UK’s immigration system, with the first changes set to be introduced in the coming weeks.