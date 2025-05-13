Mike Hesson replaces Aqib Javed as white-ball head coach of Pakistan

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced the appointment of Mike Hesson, as the white-ball head coach of the Pakistan men’s cricket team effective from 26 May, 2025.

Hesson comes in to fill the post after evaluation of numerous applications received against the vacancy, which fell vacant after Pakistan men’s team tour to New Zealand in April.

Hesson had previously served as head coach of various international teams including New Zealand and Kenya. He is also currently serving as head coach of Islamabad United, who is the defending champions of HBL Pakistan Super League.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said, “I am pleased to announce the appointment of former New Zealand cricketer and renowned coach Mike Hesson as the white-ball head coach of the Pakistan men’s team.

“Mike brings with him a wealth of international experience and a proven track record of developing competitive sides. We look forward to his expertise and leadership in shaping the future of Pakistan’s white-ball cricket. Welcome to the team, Mike!”

Meanwhile, former Pakistan Test fast bowler Aqib Javed has been appointed as the Director High-Performance, the PCB confirmed.

Aqib represented Pakistan in 22 Tests and 163 ODIs from 1988 to 1998. He has previously served as the interim head coach of the Pakistan men’s team.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said, “To strengthen our cricket infrastructure, we are pleased to welcome Aqib Javed as the Director of High Performance. His appointment, alongside Mike Hesson as the white-ball Head Coach, marks a significant step forward in our strategic vision for Pakistan Cricket”.

“Together, their expertise and leadership will play a pivotal role in the development, evolution and success of our national setup.”